Game Recap: Clippers 115, Hornets 90
The Clippers defeated the Hornets, 115-90. Brandon Boston Jr. recorded 19 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Clippers, while LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 23 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Clippers improve to 26-26 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 28-23.