Game Recap: Celtics 85, Hawks 83

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan, once an almost constant presence on the Olympic podium in synchronised swimming, are this year struggling to hang on to the team bronze they won in Rio 2016 after already failing to retain duet bronze. The rising stars are Ukraine, who edged Japan for that medal on Wednesday and finished in third place to Japan's fourth in the team technical event on Friday -- a placing that hurts more in an Olympics hosted at home. The Russian team were first and China second.