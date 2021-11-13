Game Recap: Celtics 122, Bucks 113
Led by Dennis Schroders season-high 38 points, the Celtics defeated the Bucks in overtime, 122-113. Jayson Tatum added 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics in the victory, while Jrue Holiday tallied 17 points, six rebounds and 13 assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 6-6 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 6-7.