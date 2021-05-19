Breaking news:

Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through 8 innings vs. Mariners.

Game Recap: Celtics 118, Wizards 100

Led by Jayson Tatums 50 points (32 in the 2nd half), eight rebounds and four assists, the Celtics defeated the Wizards, 118-100. Kemba Walker added 29 points and seven rebounds in the victory, while Bradley Beal (22 points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Russell Westbrook (20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) combined for 42 points for the Wizards in the losing effort.

