Game Recap: Celtics 112, Nuggets 99

The Celtics defeated the Nuggets, 112-99. Jaylen Brown recorded 27 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum added 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied a game-high 43 points, along with six rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 14-13 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 15-12.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Atlanta		+120+3.5-
Boston		-148-3.5-
Game Info

