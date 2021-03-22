Game Recap: Bulls 100, Pistons 86
The Bulls defeated the Pistons, 100-86. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 18 points, while Lauri Markkanen added 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Jerami Grant led the way for the Pistons with a game-high 26 points in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 19-22 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 12-30.