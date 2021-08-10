Game Recap: Bucks 81, Clippers 78
The Bucks defeated the Clippers, 81-78. Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory, while Jay Scrubb tallied 24 points (10-18 FG) and 10 rebounds for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Clippers fall to 0-1.