Game Recap: Bucks 132, Heat 98
The Bucks knocked down a Playoff franchise record 22 3pt FGs as they defeated the Heat, 132-98, in Game 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday added 11 points, seven rebounds and a Playoff career-high 15 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 16 points and four assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.