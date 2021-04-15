Game Recap: Bucks 130, Timberwolves 105

The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves, 130-105. Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes of play, while Anthony Edwards tallied a team-high 24 points, along with three assists and three steals for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 34-20 on the season, while the Timberwolves fall to 14-42.

