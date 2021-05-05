Game Recap: Bucks 124, Nets 118

The Bucks have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Nets, 124-118, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 36 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Jrue Holiday added 23 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. Kyrie Irving (38 points, five assists, three steals) and Kevin Durant (32 points, nine rebounds, six assists) combined for 70 points for the Nets in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 41-24 on the season, while the Nets fall to 43-23.

