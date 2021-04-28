Game Recap: Bucks 114, Hornets 104
The Bucks defeated the Hornets, 114-104. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Jrue Holiday added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the victory. Devonte Graham tallied a team-high 25 points, along with three rebounds and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 38-23 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 30-31.