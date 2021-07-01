Game Recap: Aces 99, Sparks 75

As the royal family prepares for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling , they aren’t taking any—we repeat, any—chances in terms of...
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
Although the Yankees scored big against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, the Angels' seven-run ninth helped Los Angeles rally back.
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
In congratulating Chris Paul, Steph Curry couldn't help but include a backhanded compliment.
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge allowed seven runs in the ninth of the Yankees' 11-8 loss to the Angels, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t hold back following the final out.
Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court.
All the Angels had to do was log onto Aaron Boone’s pregame media Zoom. The game plan was right there.
"Why are they putting the athletes in so much danger?"View Entire Post ›
The Los Angeles Clippers season ended on Wednesday after a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. After coming back to win two consecutive series down 0-2, they didn't have enough juice to pull off a third. While a championship was the ultimate ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) Monty Williams wasn't named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental - a trip to the NBA Finals. While Chris Paul was emotional Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate.
The Comeback Clippers' magical run in the NBA playoffs ended in ugly fashion with 130-103 loss that reminded everyone of the franchise's past.
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
Finally, after 16 NBA seasons, Chris Paul is headed to the Finals after the Suns dispatched the Clippers in Game 6 on Wednesday night.
Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.
The injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo is a devastating blow to the Bucks, who were favored to win the NBA title for the first time since 1974.
A woman accused Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of assault. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard then tweeted the allegations while promoting his book club.
LONDON (Reuters) -A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday. Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat. It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.