Game Recap: Aces 99, Mercury 79

The Aces defeated the Mercury, 99-79. Aja Wilson recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Aces, while Jackie Young (23 points, 5 assists) and Kelsey Plum (21 points, 6 assists) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Sug Sutton tallied a career-high 21 points, along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 11-1 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 2-9. The Aces improve to 6-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Mercury fall to 1-5.