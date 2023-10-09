Game Recap: Aces 99, Liberty 82

The Aces defeated the Liberty in Game 1, 99-82. Kelsey Plum (26 points, five rebounds) and Jackie Young (26 points, five rebounds, four assists) combine for 52 points for the Aces, while Chelsea Gray added 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Breanna Stewart tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty in the losing effort. The Aces lead the best-of-five Finals series, 1-0, with Game 2 on Wednesday, October 11 (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Video Transcript

- It is the absolute dream match-up in the WNBA Finals. Two super teams going head to head. It's New York taking on Las Vegas. We start you off Jackie Young pulling up and draining the 3. Vegas goes up early on by those 3, 5 to 2.

On the other end, Marine Johannes drains an incredible fadeaway 3 in transition. Here's another look, sort of fading sideways on that one. That ties the game at 22. A'ja Wilson now back for Las Vegas. Drops in a crazy jumper. 35 to 30. New York with the lead.

Johannes now draining another first half three. That makes it 38 to 35, New York with the lead. Jackie Young steps into a deep 3. At the half, New York still led it by 3, 49-46. Third quarter, Young carrying the Aces. Another 3 from deep. Just on fire. And Las Vegas pushes ahead by 1.

Chelsea Gray getting in on the act. Left open from deep on her birthday. And how about that for a present? Vegas still up. Young with a tough runner and 1. To the fourth quarter we go. Chelsea Gray drives and does a little Rondo, behind the back fake and lays it in.

Chelsea Gray going to work in the mid-range. The turnaround is cash. 84-69. Vegas by 15. Kelce Plum to the rack with the reverse as the Aces just pouring it on now. And Las Vegas takes game one by 17. Your final score in this one, 99 to 82.

