The Aces defeat the Lynx 98-81. Aja Wilson led the Aces with a season-high 35 points along with 14 rebounds as Jackie Young (19-5-5), Kelsey Plum (16 points), and Chelsea Gray (11 points, 11 assists) had great games as well. Diamond Miller (17 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Napheesa Collier (16 points, eight rebounds, three assists) led the Lynx in defeat.