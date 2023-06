The Aces improve to 14-1 on the year as they defeated the Liberty, 98-81. Kelsey Plum (18 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds) and Aja Wilson (16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) led the Aces as Candace Parker (15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Jackie Young (15 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds) combined for 31 points. Breanna Stewart (16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Jonquel Jones (13 points, 6 rebounds) led the Liberty in the loss, as they move to 10-4.