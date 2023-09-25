Game Recap: Aces 97, Wings 83

Led by A'ja Wilson's 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks, the Aces defeat the Wings in Game 1, 97-83. Kelsey Plum (25 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Jackie Young (19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) added a combined 44 points in the victory, while Satou Sabally tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Wings in the losing effort. The Aces lead the best-of-five series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place Tuesday, September 26 (10:00 PM ET, ESPN)