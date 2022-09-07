Game Recap: Aces 97, Storm 92

The Guardian

Coco Gauff’s dreams of a grand slam breakthrough on home soil came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night in the US Open quarter-finals against the in-form Caroline Garcia. “My head is just buzzing,” said Garcia, who extended a career-best streak of 13 straight wins and joined Amelie Mauresmo and Mary Pierce as the only French women in the professional era to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows. Garcia was out to a flying start before the majority of the late-arriving New York crowd had even taken their seats beneath the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Gauff in her opening two service games.