Game Recap: Aces 97, Storm 92
The Las Vegas Aces advance to their second Finals appearance in the past three years thanks to a historic performance by Chelsea Gray.
The Las Vegas Aces advance to their second Finals appearance in the past three years thanks to a historic performance by Chelsea Gray.
How do the NBA 2K23 video game creators view Warriors superstar Steph Curry compared to the rest of the NBA?
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Las Vegas.
Coco Gauff’s dreams of a grand slam breakthrough on home soil came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night in the US Open quarter-finals against the in-form Caroline Garcia. “My head is just buzzing,” said Garcia, who extended a career-best streak of 13 straight wins and joined Amelie Mauresmo and Mary Pierce as the only French women in the professional era to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows. Garcia was out to a flying start before the majority of the late-arriving New York crowd had even taken their seats beneath the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Gauff in her opening two service games.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
Klay Thompson is not happy with his 3-point rating in the new NBA 2K.
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
While the National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Earl to become this hurricane’s season’s first major hurricane later this week, it joins Hurricane Danielle in a predicted path to meander in the open Atlantic. All the while, forecasters are keeping track of a third tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa. In its 5 a.m. update on Tuesday, the NHC said Tropical ...
A look at the teams known to be in on Bronny James, how he would fit within the program and other high school recruits who could be joining him.
Gary Payton II had one reason for leaving the Warriors and joining the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.
The slugger turned down a huge contract extension from the Yankees and bet on his own abilities. It looks like he made the right decision
There is a different type of respect for the Lakers versus the Clippers according to Patrick Beverley.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Clarkson has an easy-to-define role and movable contract size.
Only one player received a better rating in NBA 2K23, and it was a 97.
A look at each of the positional depth charts with one key takeaway per group. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Warriors are hopeful that Ryan Rollins could hit the hardwood as soon as the end of this month.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage. Elsewhere [more]
Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show.