Game Recap: Aces 97, Dream 90
A'ja Wilson grabs 24 points with 14 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Atlanta Dream, 97-90.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/09/2022
Sporting News put out a preseason bowl projection and has the Iowa Hawkeyes going bowling with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The two Nordic countries applied for inclusion in the military alliance less than three months after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 13:11 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed collaborators in the Kherson region who were uprooting crops, helping the Russian army to set up positions, and "creating a positive image" of the occupation authorities.
The Indian women's team hoped for a Chess Olympiad gold, but won a bronze - they still made history.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Giants announced a tentative list of players and coaches who will be back for Saturday's 2012 reunion, but some big names weren't on it.
There were several other nuggets discussed Tuesday that are worth another look.
The reaction was just as incredible as the dunk itself.
Rumors have circulated about Smith since his win at the 150th Open.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
It appears the Mets' longtime color commentator hates watching the Phillies so much that he's requested to simply not call games involving the Phillies.
Should the Brooklyn Nets cave to Kevin Durant's reported demands?
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
As he explains, this is something that most of us would like to say we did at some point.