The Aces outscored the Storm 49-26 in the 2nd half and won the game, 96-63. Jackie Young went for 28 points on 12-18 shooting (4-7 3PT) as Kelsey Plum (19 points, 3-5 3PT) and Aja Wilson (14 points, 12 rebounds, her 60th career double-double) combined for 31 points in the win. The Storm were led by Ezi Magbegor (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Jewell Loyd (17 points) in the loss. The Aces move to 9-1 as the Storm fall to 2-7.