Game Recap: Aces 96, Dream 73
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Las Vegas AcesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
All five Las Vegas starters finished in double-figures as the Aces defeated the Dream 96-73.
All five Las Vegas starters finished in double-figures as the Aces defeated the Dream 96-73.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86.
Dillon Brooks continues to be public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation.
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
Klay Thompson had a classic exchange with Warriors coach Mike Brown after the team's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6.
Age is just a number, right? Dillon Brooks doesn't think so.
The Saudi fallout continues to rip apart golf’s landscape. It was announced on Friday night announced that Phil Mickelson will continue his break from the game and will not defend his USPGA title at Southern Hills next week.
Stephen A. Smith applauds Nets GM Sean Marks for calling out Kyrie Irving.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden explains his lack of aggression in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
In the Bellator 281 co-main event, Fabian Edwards snatched Lyoto Machida's consciousness – and also the biggest win of his career to date.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Jordan Hicks will double check the color of his glove next time he takes the mound.
The Warriors put up some crazy stats en route to closing out the Grizzlies.
Michael Scotto: Joel Embiid on James Harden: "Obviously, I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, as with all of us, could've been more ...
Klay Thompson came up clutch once again in a Game 6, and the Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 110-96 win over the Grizzlies.
The Warriors found a way to hold off the Grizzlies in Game 6, punching their ticket to the Western Conference finals.
Draymond Green was in the mood to go in on Kendrick Perkins after the Warriors' Game 6 win on Friday night.
Several of the world’s best players have stated their intention to take part in the Saudi-backed series
Brett Gardner received an offer to play this season for one of the Yankees division rivals.