Game Recap: Aces 95, Wings 79

Hundreds marched through the city centre to reach City Hall and the regional government's headquarters, holding signs that read "freedom or death" and "we will not live in fear" while waving rainbow pride flags.Bawer Gakir, a 41-year-old, Turkish national living in Barcelona, said the attack shocked him and it was the first time he had heard of such a case his 11 years of living in Spain.Joe and Ellis, both 18 years-old, tourists from London, had joined the demonstration to show solidarity and said they encouraged LGTBI people to not "isolate yourself from the world".The protest came hours after a Spanish court remanded three people in custody on suspicion of beating Samuel Luiz to death.Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of 24-year-old nursing assistant Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna last Saturday (July 3).Witnesses interviewed on Spanish TV have said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the beating, which coincided with Pride celebrations at the weekend.