Game Recap: Aces 95, Wings 81

Read full articleGame Recap: Aces 95, Wings 81A'ja Wilson scores a season-high 36 points along with 14 rebounds as the Aces take care of the Wings, 95-81.2:03Now PlayingPausedGame Recap: Mercury 98, Aces 88Kahleah Copper went off for a season-high 37 points to hand Las Vegas their first loss, 98-88.2:11Now PlayingPausedBrandon Jones on best run of 2024 so far: ‘We’re gonna get this thing in the playoffs soon’Brandon Jones recaps his day at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the No. 9 driver scores a second-place finish, his best run of the 2024 Xfinity Series season to date.1:13Now PlayingPausedWatch: North Fort Myers handles Estero in spring gameFive different players scored touchdowns for the Red Knights in the team's 41-7 win against the Wildcats on May 23, 2024.2:05Now PlayingPausedSanchez on win: ‘We put ourselves in position when it mattered most’After running most of the race outside the top 10, Nick Sanchez talks about the team's resilience to score the Truck Series victory at Charlotte.0:51Now PlayingPausedVIDEO: Watkins Memorial blanks Lancaster in regional softball finalWatkins Memorial scored all of its runs in the first three innings of Friday’s 5-0 victory against Lancaster in a Division I regional final.1:15Now PlayingPausedVIDEO: Scituate's Charlie Hartwell completes early hat trick in boys lacrosse playoff winThe senior captain scored the final goal of the first quarter in what became a 20-6 victory over Hanover in the Div. 3 Round of 16.0:38Now PlayingPausedGebrhiwet runs second-fastest 5000m in historyWith a time of 12:36.73, Hagos Gebrhiwet of Ethiopia not only won the men's 5000m at Diamond League Oslo, he recorded the second-fastest men's 5000m time in the history of the event.5:34Now PlayingPausedVIDEO: Drew Laguerre of L-S rips home one of his five goals in a 16-7 win over FranklinLincoln-Sudbury senior captain Drew Laguerre scored five goals in a 16-7 victory over Franklin at Myers Field on May 22, 2024.0:17Now PlayingPausedJanelle Scirocco's home run powers Nipmuc softball against Medway in D3 Round of 32Nipmuc trailed Medway early in their Division 3 Round of 32 tournament game, but the Warriors scored six unanswered runs to advance.1:48Now PlayingPausedWNBAGame Recap: Aces 95, Wings 81WNBAWed, Jun 5, 2024, 10:44 PMLink CopiedA'ja Wilson scores a season-high 36 points along with 14 rebounds as the Aces take care of the Wings, 95-81.