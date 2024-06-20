Game Recap: Aces 94, Storm 83

Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3 While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jayson-tatum-addresses-fixation-on-his-scoring-ahead-of-game-3/620624/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

1:33 Now Playing Paused