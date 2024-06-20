- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'. Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn. University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3. While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
'This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'. The U.S. Women's Olympics Basketball Team will be pursuing their eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. With the roster full of depth and star talent and Caitlin Clark left off, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook, discusses why the focus and attention should be on Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record-setting sixth gold.
Game Recap: Aces 94, Storm 83
The Las Vegas Aces cruise to a 94 - 83 win over the Seattle Storm.