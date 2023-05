Led by Jackie Youngs career-high 30 points (12-18 FG), the Aces defeated the Sparks, 94-85. Aja Wilson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Aces in the victory, while Chiney Ogwumike tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 1-1. The Aces improve to 2-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Sparks fall to 1-1.