Game Recap: Aces 94, Sky 87

The Aces overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Sky, 94-87 and improve to 30-4 on the season. The Aces were led by an awesome team effort from Jackie Young (24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Kelsey Plum (23 points, five assists, three rebounds), and Chelsea Gray (19 points, 10 assists), and Aja Wilson (18 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks), who totaled 84 of the teams 94 total points. Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 22 points and five rebounds as Elizabeth Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. The Sky fall to 13-21 on the year.