The Aces defeat the Lynx 94-73. Jackie Young led the Aces with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists while Aja Wilson (21 points, five rebounds) and Chelsea Gray (season-high 19 points and 10 assists) totaled 40 points. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Tiffany Mitchell chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Aces improve to 4-0 while the Lynx fall to 0-4.