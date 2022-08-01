Game Recap: Aces 94, Fever 69
The Las Vegas Aces leave Indiana with a dominant win under their belt.
Kahleah Copper scores 27 points and Courtney Vandersloot adds 16 with 12 assists as the Sky get a big overtime win on the road against the Sun.
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Tony Finau made $1.512 million in Michigan.
Germany were left fuming by a “clear handball” on the goal-line by England captain Leah Williamson after their Women’s European Championship final defeat.
Former NBA player Josh Childress made more than $60 million in his career and was able to avoid the financial problems others face.
There wasn’t much fake about the risk of 73-year-old Ric Flair putting himself through an ordeal in his final match. But that's what made it so good.
The controversy that has defined LIV Golf was only magnified at Trump National, where Henrik Stenson’s decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour paid immediate dividends
Breaking down the teams and players who matter ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline -- from Juan Soto to Trey Mancini.
Baseball and confusion seem destined to be together.
Is LIV Golf prepping to sue? Would PGA Tour pros boycott a major? Are pros lying to the captain? That and more from Davis Love III.
Former UFC champ Julianna Peña will need plastic surgery after her title-fight loss at UFC 277.
The LIV Golf Bedminster event came down to the wire on both the team and individual leaderboards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaked LeBron James for investing seven figures annually into his body.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Ryan Blaney was angry after falling from third to 26th in a crash on the final restart on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Tyler Reddick wasn't the only driver who left Indianapolis feeling good.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
Sometime after midnight, attorney Tony Buzbee informed ESPN that 3 of the 4 remaining cases were settled:
Bowl Projections: The preseason call at the possible post-season matchups and College Football Playoff games going into the 2022 campaign.
Henrik Stenson’s decision last week to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit and so all but force Ryder Cup Europe to strip him of the captaincy was hugely controversial. Yet nobody can deny it was also outrageously lucrative, with a remarkably quick yield.