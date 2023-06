The Aces defeat the Sky, 93-80. A'ja Wilson led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces, while Chelsea Gray (19 points, 8-9 FG) and Kelsey Plum (16 points, three assists) added a combined 35 points in the victory. Marina Mabrey tallied 20 points and three rebounds for the Sky in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 8-1 on the season, while the Sky fall to 5-5.