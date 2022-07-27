Game Recap: Aces 93, Sky 83
Chelsea Gray (19 points, five assists) takes home MVP honors as the Las Vegas Aces win the 2022 Commissioner's Cup.
The Aces used defense to race out to a 25-3 lead and never surrendered it.
STORY: U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court again on Tuesday (July 26), over the drugs case that's underlined Washington's fraught relationship with Moscow."During the time we were in the courtroom, as usual, we were able to spend time with Miss Griner, talk to her, ask her about her welfare, and she confirms that she is doing okay and as well as can be expected under these circumstances."That was Elizabeth Rood from the American embassy in Russia outside the court.U.S. officials say Griner has been wrongfully detained.She was arrested in February at a Russian airport while carrying hashish oil. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia, but her lawyers maintain that the oil was medical cannabis that she simply forgot to remove from her luggage. A narcology expert summoned by the defense argued that medical cannabis was widely used to treat athletes where it was legal, and that it often had fewer side effects than other pain killers.She's already pled guilty, but says she had no intention of breaking Russian law and is asking for leniency.She faces a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years.Russian authorities have dismissed American criticism of the case, and the Kremlin says the issue has nothing to do with politics.Griner appeared in court wearing a sweatshirt that read "Black Lives for Peace" on the back. She also held up photos of her friends, a team mate, and her wife.
The gasp of amazement before the roar of celebration captured the moment perfectly inside the stadium. It was a goal so audacious, so cheeky, you could not quite believe what you had seen before the joy of the moment took over.
American track-and-field legend Michael Johnson is being accused of racism after questioning the legitimacy of the blistering times recorded in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
The Nationals want big value. These are the teams that could provide it.
Scottie Scheffler can start cashing in even without playing before the FedExCup playoffs start.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
Barkley has a price. Will he join LIV Golf and take on the fallout that comes with it?
Big Ten Looking At Many Schools As Expansion Options, Per Report Kevin Warren looking at the big picture Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire More realignment? Ever since the Big Ten came in the middle of the night to steal USC and UCLA from the ...
The reported reason for the holdup between the Baltimore Ravens and outside linebacker David Ojabo on a rookie contract agreement has been revealed
The Las Vegas Aces point guard flipped out while unboxing a signed jersey and other gifts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
England's Lionesses finished with a 4-0 victory over Sweden to advance to Sunday's 2022 Euros championship match at London's Wembley Stadium.
Carlos Rodn had another blow-up in the dugout, kicking a bat that ended up hitting Thairo Estrada.
The former VCU star had a surgical procedure to relieve pain from a herniated disc in the spine pressing on an adjacent nerve root.
Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is a legend for a reason, and this week he kept building that legend with a truly remarkable offseason story. By Adam Hermann
Jayson Tatum shared his take on the Celtics reportedly offering Jaylen Brown as part of a trade package to acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets.
Does the Truth know something we don't?
Notre Dame unveiled the uniforms for their Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas with a hilarious "Hangover" spoof.
Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, but he's not the only player who will make a difference in the second half.