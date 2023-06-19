Game Recap: Aces 93, Lynx 62

The Aces defeated the Lynx 93-62. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists as Jackie Young (24 points, 4 rebounds), Chelsea Gray (17 points, 5 assists), and Candace Parker (11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) combined for a total of 52 points. Aja Wilson added 8 points, a season-high 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the win. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the loss. The Aces improve to 10-1 as the Lynx fall to 3-8.