The Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs as they defeat the Dream, 93-72. Jackie Young recorded 24 points and four steals for the Aces, while Aja Wilson added 20 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied 19 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Dream in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 24-2 on the season, while the Dream fall to 14-12.