Led by Aja Wilsons Aces franchise record 38 points, along with 16 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks, the Aces defeated the Sky in Game 2, 92-70. Kahleah Copper tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky in the losing effort. After closing out this best-of-three series, 2-0, the Aces will now advance to the Semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream series (Dallas currently leads 1-0).