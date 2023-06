The Aces defeated the Dream, 92-87. Aja Wilson led the way for the Aces with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, while Jackie Young added 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied a game-high 25 points (10-18 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 5-0 on the season, while the Dream fall to 2-3.