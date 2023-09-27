Advertisement

Game Recap: Aces 91, Wings 84

WNBA

The Aces defeat the Wings, 91-84, and take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five series. Aja Wilson led the Aces with her third consecutive 30+ point game with 30 points and 11 rebounds as Chelsea Gray (23 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds) and Kelsey Plum (18 points, 3 assists) added 41 points. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 24 points as Natasha Howard (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Satou Sabally (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) combined for 33 points.