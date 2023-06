The Aces improve to 7-0 as they defeat the Sun, 90-84. Aja Wilson led all scorers with 23 points (9-13 FG) and 10 rebounds for the Aces, while Jackie Young added 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the victory. Rebecca Allen tallied 22 points (6-7 3PM) and five rebounds for the Sun in the losing effort. The Sun fall to 6-2 on the season.