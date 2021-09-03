GAME RECAP: Aces 90, Sky 83
The Las Vegas Aces hold on for the win against the Chicago Sky, 90-83, behind A'Ja Wilson's 21 points and 10 rebounds. Candace Parker scores 30 points in the loss for the Sky.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.
Because he's a strong rebounder the Timberwolves could use him some as a small-ball four now.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.
Even as Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing a reprise of his infamous seven-minute bathroom break at the US Open last night, the tennis authorities were reluctantly admitting that they need to address the whole awkward issue.
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for Marc Gasol's possible departure, according to a report.
Keith McCants, a former NFL player and football star at Alabama, was found dead at his home Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 53.
The top two picks in most fantasy drafts are straight forward. But if you have the third pick, the idea of having a "choice" first comes into play. What should you do?
Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.
"So, we misread the data and we continue to make the wrong adjustments in the game," said Mickelson.
Patrick Reed has revealed “I was battling for my life” when struck down by double pneumonia a fortnight ago and feared “I would not be able to say goodbye to my two children”.
Teams are going to start circling Ben Simmons trade talks harder after his quasi-trade request, including a fascinating contender out West. By Adam Hermann
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by two sophomores this week.
Four schools that the Big 12 is considering adding.
The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are tied for first place in the NL West enter this weekend's three-game series. Which team will come out ahead?
With the Ryder Cup looming in three weeks U.S. captain Steve Stricker is at East Lake this week to ready his team for the matches.
Asian World Cup qualifying began with two big surprises, the biggest being Japan's home loss to FIFA's 79th-ranked nation.