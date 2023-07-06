Game Recap: Aces 89, Wings 82

The Aces win their 9th consecutive game as they defeat the Wings, 89-82. Jackie Young recorded a team-high 28 points (10-15 FG), along with seven rebounds and five assists for the Aces, while Aja Wilson added 22 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Natasha Howard tallied a season-high 32 points, along with 12 rebounds and three assists for the Wings in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 16-1 on the season, while the Wings fall to 8-9. The Aces improve to 7-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Wings fall to 4-4.