Game Recap: Aces 89, Sun 81
A'ja Wilson finishes with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Jackie Young adds 21 as the Aces take care of the Sun at home.
A'ja Wilson finishes with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Jackie Young adds 21 as the Aces take care of the Sun at home.
Led by A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces (9-1) defeated the Connecticut Sun. The Aces (9-1) have won seven straight, the best 10-game start in team history.
This former football player is helping young athletes achieve their goals at Shadow Ridge High School.
Will the Warriors win their fourth title in eight years? Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the young Celtics to their first title since 2010?
Jimmy Butler had a simple message for Jayson Tatum after the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 to reach the 2022 NBA Finals.
Behind the scenes, three former Warriors champions are impacting Golden State's return to the NBA Finals yet again.
Early in his rookie season, 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga would always start laughing when he saw Warriors veteran Draymond Green.
Diana Taurasi was livid.
Stephen A. Smith compares Kyrie Irving's messy exit from the Celtics to Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Warriors.
Marcus Smart created some unnecessary drama earlier in the season by publicly criticizing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka recently revealed his straightforward approach to putting out that fire.
The Browns parted ways with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. months ago. The Browns still have not traded or released quarterback Baker Mayfield. A pair of Browns defensive players recently addressed both players, and the dynamic that emerged between them in 2021. “Odell’s gotta be one of the best teammates that I’ve had,” linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah [more]
Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum said she was determined to "give him something to remember this game," and she certainly didn't disappoint.
RBC cut ties with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell over their involvement with LIV Golf on Wednesday, too.
The Panthers are without quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday and it’s unclear when he might be back with the team. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters at a press conference that Corral called him early on Wednesday to tell him that he would not be at the day’s OTA practice. Rhule said that a family [more]
With the Nets' decision to defer, the Sixers now own a first-round pick in this June's NBA draft. By Noah Levick
Rory McIlroy is not going to play in the inaugural LIV Golf event but he doesn’t begrudge anyone who is.
With the NBA Finals only two days away, here's the latest on three key injured Warriors.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Andre Iguodala says he is "trying to finish the season walking" when asked how optimistic he feels about playing in the Finals. He says he is doing everything he can around the clock and calls it "an interesting year with my body." ...
Steve Kerr called Marcus Smart the guard version of Draymond Green. The Warriors star reacted to that comparison on Tuesday.
The Warriors don't have to address Poole's extension this offseason, but the franchise's most productive player should expect a big payday.
What to watch for when the Boston Celtics meet the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals: Defensive play by wings, big-men impact and threes are key.