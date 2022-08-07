Game Recap: Aces 89, Storm 81

Associated Press

As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Kyrgios extended the best stretch of his career and gave another performance that will make him someone to take seriously at the U.S. Open, saving the only break point he faced in the final along the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open. “It’s just very emotional for me,” said Kyrgios, who dropped to his back on the blue court when the match ended, then spoke of what he called an “incredible transformation" for himself.