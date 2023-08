The Aces defeated the Liberty, 88-75. Chelsea Gray recorded a triple double, 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, with Aja Wilson contributing 21 points and eight rebounds for the Aces in the win. While Sabrina Ionescu tallied 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Liberty in the defeat. The Aces improve to 28-3, while the Liberty fall to 24-7.