Game Recap: Aces 88, Fever 80

Chelsea Gray totaled 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists as the Aces defeat the Fever, 88-80, and improve to 13-1 on the year. Aja Wilson added 24 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three assists, and three blocks while Kelsey Plum scored 17 points for Vegas. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks as Erica Wheeler (20 points, three assists, three rebounds) and NaLyssa Smith (13 points, 14 rebounds her 8th double-double of the season) totaled 33 points. The Fever fall to 5-9 with the loss.