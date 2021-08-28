GAME RECAP: Aces 87, Fever 71
Las Vegas had 6 players who scored in double figures as the Aces take down the Fever, 87-71.
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, with the Poland striker passing the milestone of 300 goals for the defending Bundesliga champions.
Ash Barty was on the couch, not the court. All three could be among the top contenders for the women's singles title, trying to take the title from defending champion Naomi Osaka when play begins Monday at the year's final Grand Slam tournament.
Jurgen Klopp was in an optimistic mood after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield.
A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged in a possible trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson ... and it's not the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro
The greatest gymnast of all time and the NFL safety have the sweetest love story. “This was a match made in heaven,” he says.
Here's when the Los Angeles Lakers will have reunions with players from last season's team.
RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer looks set to sign for defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who admitted Saturday his potential transfer "could be a topic for us".
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
It’s not quite a 19-game winning streak in meaningless action, but it’s still a record. A new rule change applied for the first time in NFL history on Friday night in the Eagles-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Jets fans who paid to see the only preseason home game of the season didn’t see Zach Wilson [more]
The Vikings waived three players on Saturday.
The Packers were shutout by the BIlls in the preseason finale, but there were still four standouts from the contest.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings Thursday night.