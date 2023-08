The Aces defeat the Dream, 86-65. A'ja Wilson led the way with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals for the Aces, while Jackie Young added 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory. Allisha Gray tallied 19 points for the Dream in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 27-3, while the Dream fall to 15-16.