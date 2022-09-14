Game Recap: Aces 85, Sun 71
A'ja Wilson grabs 26 points with 10 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun in Game 2, 85-71.
A'ja Wilson grabs 26 points with 10 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun in Game 2, 85-71.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
We've heard stories about Larry Bird's legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
Zack Littell was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento a day after an incident with manager Gabe Kapler on the mound.
Former Giants catcher Buster Posey taught a young Josh Allen a valuable lesson about being a professional athlete.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season Tuesday night in the Yankees' extra-inning victory over the rival Red Sox.
Antetokounmpo picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, earning him an ejection.
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
The yell leader said he knew “half of their football team can barely even read the name on their jerseys, let alone read a map.” | Opinion
Denny Carter dissects Week 1 injuries and player usage to find the best waiver additions headed into Week 2. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
In order to make room for your Week 2 waiver wire additions, you have to know who to drop. 4for4's Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of players rostered in too many leagues.
Steph Curry reportedly is closing in on a massive deal with Under Armour.
Davante Adams is off to a strong start with the Raiders. See where he and others land in our fantasy analysts' WR rankings for Week 2.
Second-year offensive tackle, Teven Jenkins, stuck Nick Bosa with a flattening hit.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
These players could help your lineup in Week 2 and beyond.