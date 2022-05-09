Game Recap: Aces 85, Storm 74
A'ja Wilson scores 20 points to go with 15 rebounds as the Aces get the win over the Storm, 85-74.
Becky Hammon's first two games as a head coach in the WNBA went well for the former NBA assistant with the Las Vegas Aces winning both contests. Next up for the team is a trip to Washington to face a strong Mystics team led by Elena Delle Donne, who has played in just three games over the past two seasons. Hammon said defense will be the key to keeping the winning streak going.
