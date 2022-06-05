Game Recap: Aces 84, Wings 78

Associated Press

French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he needed multiple injections to dull the pain in his left foot before matches throughout the tournament. Nadal said at his postmatch news conference after beating Casper Ruud in Sunday's final that he received anesthetizing shots for nerves in the foot that left it feeling numb. The 36-year-old Spaniard said he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether that might allow him to enter Wimbledon, where he has won two of his men's-record 22 Grand Slam titles.