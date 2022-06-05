Game Recap: Aces 84, Wings 78
Kelsey Plum finished with 32 points and 5 assists as the Aces defeated the Wings 84-78.
Horschel earned his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the Memorial.
Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer. With Los Angeles trailing 9-4, Roberts sent utility player Zach McKinstry to the mound to begin the ninth, but McKinstry was halted by umpires.
‘Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them,’ says royal commentator, Omid Scobie
As Na announced his resignation from the PGA Tour this week, Murray took a final dig that stems from a quarrel earlier this year.
It had been a rough Finals for Jordan Poole up to that moment.
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green avoided technical fouls in the first half against the Celtics.
No. 1 overall seed Tennessee will lead the field of 64 teams looking to secure a berth in the College World Series and a trip to Omaha.
The mystery of the pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the Campbell baseball dugout won't drag on. Here's what happened in Saturday's game vs. Tennessee.
The Celtics stole Game 1 of the Finals with a shocking fourth-quarter scoring barrage. But the Warriors played a complete Game 2 to even the series.
"The Glove" showed up to Chase Center with an amazing shirt.
French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he needed multiple injections to dull the pain in his left foot before matches throughout the tournament. Nadal said at his postmatch news conference after beating Casper Ruud in Sunday's final that he received anesthetizing shots for nerves in the foot that left it feeling numb. The 36-year-old Spaniard said he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether that might allow him to enter Wimbledon, where he has won two of his men's-record 22 Grand Slam titles.
Rafael Nadal captured his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, extending the men’s record tallies in both cases. Nadal steamrolled Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to raise his career record at Roland Garros to a staggering 112-3 since his first French Open in 2005. The win was worth $2.35 million (€2.2 […]
Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder's departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future," sources told ESPN on Sunday. ...
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents among the three drivers. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin […]
Billy Horschel conjured a moment of magic to close out victory at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
The Arizona Wildcats face the Texas Longhorns in an elimination game in the Women's College World Series on Sunday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Golden State used a signature third-quarter surge to build a big lead and did not let up this time, finishing off a 107-88 win over Boston in Game 2.
When Allen died in 2018, he left behind a collection of assets ranging from luxury properties to a 414-foot megayacht — and two pro sports teams.
Minjee Lee was never seriously challenged en route to a final-round 71 to win the U.S. Women's Open by four shots. Amateur Ingrid Lindblad ties for 11th.