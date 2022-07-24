Game Recap: Aces 84, Sparks 66
The Las Vegas Aces dominate the Los Angeles Sparks, on their way to a battle for the Commissioner's Cup.
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was tossed for arguing with the umps ... following a home run by Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos was booed by many in the crowd of 38,542 during another rough night at the plate.
Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400m hurdles world record for a fourth time at the world track and field championships.
David Ortiz and the six other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
"What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."
Reggie Jackson and Goose Gossage had planned to not attend in protest of the induction of David Ortiz because of his failed PED test.
Madison Bumgarner ripped Nationals OF Victor Robles for admiring his long home run in the eighth inning with his team down 7-1.
For the U.S. women’s relay team, this was a shock. The women pulled a stunner over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the favored men finished second after the latest sloppy baton exchange in what has been a ritual since before anyone on this team was born. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.
JaMychal Green gave back some of his salary in order to sign with the Warriors.
A look at why 5-star QB Arch Manning, who recently committed to Texas, is worth $3.4 million in NIL and could earn much more moving forward.
"This is pretty cool. This is something I don't do all the time, so I think we all enjoyed ourselves."
Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt after uncovering serious recruiting violations in its football program. Here's what the NCAA discovered.
See where your favorite driver will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA Network).
Daniel Vogelbach considered it a blessing to be wanted. Getting sought after by the NL East leaders was the cherry on top for the Mets new DH.
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had words for Red Sox hitters Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec after striking them out in the sixth inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park.
Michael Norman of the United States won a gold medal in the 400 meters Friday night.