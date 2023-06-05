Game Recap: Aces 84, Fever 80

The Aces ended the game on a 23-9 run to defeat the Fever, 84-80, and improve to 6-0 on the year. Aja Wilson led the Aces with 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks as Jackie Young (19 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Chelsea Gray (17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) combined for 36 points. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 22 points (5-6 3PT) while Erica Wheeler added 15 points and Queen Egbo added nine points and 10 rebounds. The Fever fall to 1-4. In todays game, Candace Parker moved into 7th-place all time on the WNBA Assists leaderboard with the 1,580th assist of her career, passing Cappie Pondexter (1,579 career assists). Becky Hammon sits in 6th place with 1,708 career assists.