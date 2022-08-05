Game Recap: Aces 80, Wings 82
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Teaira McCowan scores 21 points to go with 16 rebounds as the Wings get the win over the Aces, 82-80.
Teaira McCowan scores 21 points to go with 16 rebounds as the Wings get the win over the Aces, 82-80.
"So they're gonna play 29 times and their mantra is we wanna play less golf."
Scottie Pippen has a message for Draymond Green, who recently said the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in a hypothetical game.
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?” Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years after an acrimonious split in the 1994 [more]
"We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour."
Three LIV Golf Series players trying to claim berths in next week's first PGA Tour playoff event will have a court hearing Tuesday in California to consider their challenge.
The mercurial Cubs outfielder was one of the most prolific sluggers in National League history and still holds one of baseball’s most impregnable single-season records
The latest updates on trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, and more from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.
With a little less than one month until the NFL regular season begins, there already looks to be a pecking order emerging enter the preseason.
The past few days of practice show again why the Eagles are better off with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz at quarterback.
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
With Jackie Bradley Jr. off the 40-man roster, John Tomase reflects on a December 2021 trade that not only went sideways on the Red Sox but also put the veteran outfielder in an untenable position.
Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Las Vegas Raiders routed Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday.
"I have nothing against LIV at all but Bryson isn't helping their argument here."
The Giants have lost eight straight to the Dodgers and continue to slide in the Wild Card race. The frustration is boiling over on the field.
Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, refusing to wilt Thursday after a marathon match in sweltering heat.
CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams ahead of the 2022 season. Here is where Penn State and other Big Ten teams ranked.
According to Pittsburgh reports, Mitch Trubisky's performance is sliding in training camp.
Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant ...
The Red Sox have an exciting young talent in 19-year-old prospect Marcelo Mayer, who has put up some impressive numbers of late at Single-A Salem.